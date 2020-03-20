Consumer Sector Update for 03/20/2020: TA,FUV,DRI

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -3.55%

MCD +4.50%

DIS -6.93%

CVS -0.51%

KO -3.56%

Consumer stocks were widely split between winners and losers, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Friday dropping 3.3% Friday afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) TravelCenters of America (TA) was extending its gains, up 27% in recent trade, after the company said its truck stops remain open during the COVID-19 outbreak, with federal, state and local authorities considering the business as an essential service supporting commerce and the delivery of goods throughout the US. Sales volumes for diesel fuel have been "elevated" during the first three weeks of March compared with year-ago levels, the company noted.

In other sector news:

(+) Arcimoto (FUV) was rising 5.8% this afternoon, reversing a nearly 9% decline earlier Friday after the electric vehicle company said it was temporarily suspending all production at its factory in Eugene, Ore., through April 17 in response to COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said it was keeping work-from-home staff "to push forward critical operations."

(-) Darden Restaurants (DRI) dropped 7.3% on Friday after Bank of America Securities cut its price target to $68 a share from $130.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.