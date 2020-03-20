Consumer Sector Update for 03/20/2020: SYY, HIBB, APRN, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +3.01%

MCD: +1.34%

DIS: +0.64%

CVS: +1.46%

KO: +2.34%

Consumer giants were climbing in Friday's pre-market trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Sysco (SYY), which was up more than 10% after saying it is taking "aggressive action" to further boost its liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said it is working with banking partners to raise additional funds. It is also taking other measures to increase liquidity, such as reducing variable expenses.

(+) Hibbett Sports (HIBB) was advancing more than 12% even after it posted a fiscal Q4 adjusted profit of $0.51 per share, down from $0.57 per share in the prior-year period and lower than the $0.61 per share estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Meal kit service Blue Apron (APRN) was declining nearly 10% after saying it will hire displaced workers from the foodservice industry to become temporary staff at its Linden, N.J., and Richmond, Calif. facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.