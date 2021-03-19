Consumer Sector Update for 03/19/2021: RCL,GIII,MANU

Consumer stocks added to their earlier advance, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was rising 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) climbed 2.5% after Friday saying it would begin offering cruises in The Bahamas starting in June to adults who are fully vaccinated. The company also said it completed the sale of its three-ship Azamara brand to private equity buyers Sycamore Partners for $201 million in cash.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) rose 6.7% after at least five brokerages raised their respective price targets for the clothier on Friday, one day after it reported above-consensus Q4 earnings and also projected a surprise profit for fiscal Q1.

On the losing side, Manchester United (MANU) turned nearly 1% lower this afternoon, giving back an earlier advance that followed the UK soccer franchise Friday saying it signed software developer TeamViewer as its principal shirt partner for the next five years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.