Markets
LX

Consumer Sector Update for 03/19/2021: LX,BX,STEP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.11%.

In company news, LexinFintech Holdings (LX) tumbled almost 15% after the Chinese consumer lender overnight reported a 3.8% year-over-year decline in Q4 revenue to 3.03 billion renminbi ($2 billion) and trailing the 3.59 billion renminbi Street view.

The Blackstone Group (BX) Friday fell almost 1% after an Oppenheimer downgrade of the company to perform from outperform previously.

Stepstone Group (STEP) rose 7.6% after the asset manager announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 8 million common shares by certain shareholders at $29.50 apiece, or 3.6% under Thursday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LX BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular