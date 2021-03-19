Consumer Sector Update for 03/19/2021: LX,BX,STEP

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.11%.

In company news, LexinFintech Holdings (LX) tumbled almost 15% after the Chinese consumer lender overnight reported a 3.8% year-over-year decline in Q4 revenue to 3.03 billion renminbi ($2 billion) and trailing the 3.59 billion renminbi Street view.

The Blackstone Group (BX) Friday fell almost 1% after an Oppenheimer downgrade of the company to perform from outperform previously.

Stepstone Group (STEP) rose 7.6% after the asset manager announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 8 million common shares by certain shareholders at $29.50 apiece, or 3.6% under Thursday's closing price.

