Consumer Sector Update for 03/19/2021: LITB, NKE, F, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday's pre-bell trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.14% lower and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were 0.2% higher.

LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) was slipping past 4% after booking a Q4 net loss of $0.03 per American depositary share, which is unchanged from the previous year. The online retailer generated revenue of $132.7 million, up from $74.7 million a year earlier.

Nike (NKE) was over 2% lower after Q4 revenue of $10.4 billion came in below the consensus of $11 billion.

Ford Motor (F) said it was canceling shifts at two plants and building F-150 trucks and Edge SUVs in North America without certain parts due to shortages created by the February winter storm in the US. Ford was gaining over 3%.

