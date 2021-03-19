Consumer Sector Update for 03/19/2021: GIII,MANU,NUZE

Consumer stocks were advancing in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.4%.

In company news, G-III Apparel Group (GIII) rose 4.1% after at least five brokerages raised their respective price targets for the clothier on Friday, one day after it reported above-consensus Q4 earnings and also projected a surprise profit for fiscal Q1.

Manchester United (MANU) advanced 1.2% after the UK soccer franchise Friday said it signed software developer TeamViewer as its principal shirt partner for the next five years.

NuZee (NUZE) declined almost 22% after the coffee company priced a $12.5 million public offering of nearly 2.8 million common shares at $4.50 each, or 11.8% under Thursday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.