Consumer Sector Update for 03/19/2020: GES,FIVE,TLRD

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +1.5%

MCD +9.1%

DIS +6%

CVS -2.3%

KO -6.1%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed on Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF sinking 2.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was racing 3.7% higher.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Guess? (GES) sped almost 151% higher after the apparel company late Wednesday reported non-GAAP net income of $1.22 per share for its Q4 ended Feb. 1, improving on a $0.70 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Five Below (FIVE) turned more than 4% lower this afternoon, giving back a 9% mid-morning gain that followed the retail chain topping Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 net income, earning $1.97 per share during the three months ended Feb. 1, up from $1.59 per share during the year-ago period and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.94 per share profit.

(-) Tailored Brands (TLRD) dropped almost 14% on Thursday after the menswear company reported Q4 sales lagging analyst estimates and also said it pre-emptively borrowed $260 million earlier this week from its asset-back loan facility. Through Wednesday, the company had just under $400 million in available cash in addition to about $100 million in restricted cash from the recent sale of its Joseph Abboud trademarks that can be used to buy property, equipment and other tangible assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.