Consumer Sector Update for 03/19/2020: CSPR, TCOM, HOG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.65%

MCD: -2.26%

DIS: -1.13%

CVS: -1.89%

KO: -1.90%

Leading consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Trip.com (TCOM), which was up more than 3% after the online travel services provider reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of RMB1.94 ($0.27) per American depositary share compared with RMB0.90 a year ago and the $0.13 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Harley-Davidson (HOG) was more than 2% lower after saying it is temporarily shutting operations at its Pennsylvania and Wisconsin facilities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In others sector news:

(+) Casper Sleep (CSPR) was 10% higher in recent trading even as it reported a Q4 net loss of $25.6 million, narrowing from $27.9 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.