Consumer Sector Update for 03/18/2024: TSLA, PEP, JOAN

Consumer stocks rose Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 0.9%.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) gained 5.5% after the company said prices of some of its Model Y electric vehicles in Europe will increase by about 2,000 euros ($2,177) or the local currency equivalent.

PepsiCo (PEP) is a significantly undervalued stock that is reaching an inflection in terms of organic sales growth, Morgan Stanley said Monday. The brokerage upgraded the stock to overweight from equal-weight and replaced Constellation Brands (STZ) with PepsiCo as Morgan Stanley's top pick in beverages. Morgan Stanley reiterated a $190 price target. PepsiCo shares spiked 3.8%.

Joann (JOAN) shares sank 17% after it said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the aim of completing the process as soon as late April and emerging as a private company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.