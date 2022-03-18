Consumer Sector Update for 03/18/2022: ONON, DS, CCK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slipped 0.38% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was off by 0.81%.

On Holding (ONON) reported a Q4 net loss of 0.60 Swiss francs ($0.64) per class A share, widening from a 0.01 franc loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a GAAP loss of 0.51 francs per share. On Holding was recently 9% higher.

Drive Shack (DS) was down more than 3% after it updated its Q4 net loss to include an expense item that was "inadvertently" omitted from its financial report for the quarter. The golf club operator said its Q4 net loss was $0.12 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.11 it reported on March 11. In the same period last year, it had a net income of $0.13 per diluted share.

Crown Holdings (CCK) said its subsidiary, Crown Americas, agreed to issue and sell to several purchasers $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030. Crown Holdings was marginally higher recently.

