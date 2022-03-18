Consumer Sector Update for 03/18/2022: MED,CCK,SCHL

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.2%.

In company news, Medifast (MED) rose 2.3% after declaring a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share, up 15.5% over the most recent distributions to investor by the weight-loss products company.

Crown Holdings (CCK) was almost 1% higher this afternoon, erasing all of a more than 2% decline earlier Friday, after the consumer products packaging company late Thursday announced plans for a $500 million private placement of its 5.25% senior unsecured notes maturing in April 2030.

Scholastic (SCHL) tumbled 9.6% after the educational publisher and media company reported a fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.44 per share, expanding on its $0.41 per share loss during the year-ago period, despite a 24% year-over-year revenue increase during the three months ended Feb. 28. The company also said its Q4 performance has been "strong" but cautioned cost pressures for paper, printing, and freight were continuing during the current quarter.

