Consumer Sector Update for 03/18/2021: WSM, SIG, DG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks benchmarks were trading lower before markets open on Thursday. Shares of the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) were 0.1% lower recently, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 1.1%.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) shares were up by approximately 12% after posting Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.95, up from adjusted EPS of $2.13 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $3.30.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) shares rose approximately 7.4% recently after reporting fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $4.15, up from adjusted EPS of $3.67 a year ago. The Street forecast was for adjusted EPS of $3.54.

Meanwhile, Dollar General (DG) shares declined 5.3% recently after posting Q4 EPS of $2.62, up from EPS of $2.10 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $2.69.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.