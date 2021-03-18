Markets
WSM

Consumer Sector Update for 03/18/2021: WSM, SIG, DG, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks benchmarks were trading lower before markets open on Thursday. Shares of the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) were 0.1% lower recently, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 1.1%.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) shares were up by approximately 12% after posting Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.95, up from adjusted EPS of $2.13 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $3.30.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) shares rose approximately 7.4% recently after reporting fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $4.15, up from adjusted EPS of $3.67 a year ago. The Street forecast was for adjusted EPS of $3.54.

Meanwhile, Dollar General (DG) shares declined 5.3% recently after posting Q4 EPS of $2.62, up from EPS of $2.10 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $2.69.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WSM SIG DG XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular