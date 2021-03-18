Consumer Sector Update for 03/18/2021: NKLA,JMIA,RIDE,WSM

Consumer stocks were on their way to ending Thursday's regular trading session lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 2.1%.

In company news, Nikola (NKLA) fell 9.9% after South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, through its US subsidiary Green Nikola Holdings, disclosed plans to sell half of its 5.65% stake in the electric truck manufacturer by unloading 11.1 million shares.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) declined nearly 14% after CEO Steve Burns said during an earnings call that the electric vehicle manufacturer was cooperating with an information request from the US Securities and Exchange Commission into assertions by short-sellers Hindenburg Research that Lordstown Motors misled investors, according to reports.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) dropped over 15% after the e-commerce company Thursday disclosed a new sales agreement with Citigroup Global Markets to issue and sell up to 8.96 million American depository shares at market prices.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) posted an 18% advance after the kitchen wear retailer overnight reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results, began a $1 billion stock buyback plan and increased its quarterly dividend by over 11% to $0.59 per share.

