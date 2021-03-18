Consumer Sector Update for 03/18/2021: JMIA,RIDE,WSM

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, Jumia Technologies (JMIA) dropped more than 13% after the e-commerce company Thursday disclosed a new sales agreement with Citigroup Global Markets to issue and sell up to 8.96 million American depository shares at market prices.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) declined over 10% after CEO Steve Burns said during an earnings call that the electric vehicle manufacturer was cooperating with an information request from the US Securities and Exchange Commission into assertions by short-seller Hindenburg Research the company misled investors, according to reports.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM), meanwhile, was serving up a nearly 21% advance after the kitchen wear retailer overnight reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results, began a $1 billion stock buyback plan and increased its quarterly dividend by over 11% to $0.59 per share.

