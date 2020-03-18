Consumer Sector Update for 03/18/2020: SPTN,SONG,NIO

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +5.56%

MCD -9.71%

DIS -11.97%

CVS -0.84%

KO -8.79%

Consumer stocks were mostly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 3.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was losing 8.6% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) SpartanNash (SPTN) jumped out to a 25% advance after the food distribution and supermarket company late Tuesday said it will be hiring displaced workers and students for temporary positions in response to the unprecedented increase in demand for grocery items since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. The temporary workers will be deployed across its 150 retail stores in nine states as well as its 14-state distribution network.

In other sector news:

(+) Akazoo SA (SONG) fell 21% lower on Wednesday. The music-streaming platform company said its shareholders have authorized a new, $5 million stock buyback program to repurchase up to 1 million shares.

(-) Nio (NIO) dropped 23% after the electric vehicles company reported a larger-than-expected adjusted Q4 net loss and projected a 21.9% to 25.9% decline in revenue for the current quarter compared with year-ago levels, also lagging analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, its net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31 narrowed to RMB2.73 per American depositary share, improving on a RMB3.20 per ADS non-GAAP net loss during the same quarter in 2018 but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an RMB1.89 per ADS adjusted loss.

