Consumer Sector Update for 03/18/2020: NIO, GIS, TGNA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -4.66%

MCD: -6.55%

DIS: -5.91%

CVS: -4.88%

KO: -5.55%

Top consumer stocks were slipping pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Nio (NIO), which was 20% lower after it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of CNY2.73 ($0.39) per American depositary share, narrower than the CNY3.20 loss per ADS reported a year earlier but wider than the estimate of four analysts polled by Capital IQ of a CNY1.89 loss per ADS.

(-) General Mills (GIS) was down more than 4% after it posted a fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.77, down from $0.83 reported a year earlier but higher than the $0.76 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Tegna (TGNA) was gaining more than 12% in value after The Najafi Companies, a private investment firm, and faith-based Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) said they are seeking to acquire Tegna for $20 per share.

