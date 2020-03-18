Consumer Sector Update for 03/18/2020: GM,SPTN,SONG,NIO

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks still were mostly lower, although the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF was outperforming most other sectors Wednesday, slipping 5.5%. The SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was losing 8.8% in value at last look.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) General Motors Company (GM) dropped 29.5% to a record low of $14.32 a share on Wednesday after the automaker confirmed it will be suspending North American manufacturing operations through at least March 30 due to COVID-19. The shutdown is being backed by the UAW labor unit and will be reevaluated week-to-week beginning in April. The company earlier said it expects to book around $1.1 billion in charges as it winds down operations in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand, according to reports.

In other sector news:

(+) SpartanNash (SPTN) jumped out to a 20% advance after the food distribution and supermarket company late Tuesday said it will be hiring displaced workers and students for temporary positions in response to the unprecedented increase in demand for grocery items since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. The temporary workers will be deployed across its 150 retail stores in nine states as well as its 14-state distribution network.

(-) Akazoo SA (SONG) fell 16% on Wednesday. The music-streaming platform company said its shareholders have authorized a new, $5 million stock buyback program to repurchase up to 1 million shares.

(-) Nio (NIO) dropped 25% after the electric vehicles company reported a larger-than-expected adjusted Q4 net loss and projected a 21.9% to 25.9% decline in revenue for the current quarter compared with year-ago levels, also lagging analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, its net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31 narrowed to RMB2.73 per American depositary share, improving on a RMB3.20 per ADS non-GAAP net loss during the same quarter in 2018 but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an RMB1.89 per ADS adjusted loss.

