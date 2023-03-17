Consumer Sector Update for 03/17/2023: TUP, WWW, COOK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.48% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) was slightly lower after saying that it will not be able to file the Form 10-K annual report for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 on time after recently identifying material errors with the financial results for the previous two years, as well as the first three months of 2022.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) said Blake Krueger will retire as board chairman on May 4. Shares of the company were marginally declining recently.

Traeger (COOK) was up 3%, offsetting a portion of losses that followed its posting of a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.07 per diluted share, compared with a net income of $0.02 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.15.

