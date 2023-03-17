Consumer Sector Update for 03/17/2023: DSEY,TUP,BMBL,XPEV

Consumer stocks pared a portion of their earlier declines late in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slipping 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 1.4%.

In company news, Diversey Holding (DSEY) slipped 1.7% after the cleaning and hygiene products company said it could not file its Form 10-K annual report on time because it identified material weaknesses in the design and operations of select controls related to revenue recognition and inventory existence.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) dropped 8.5% after the homewares company said it won't be able to file the Form 10-K annual report for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 on time after recently identifying material errors with the financial results for the previous two years as well as the first three months of 2022.

Among advancers, Bumble (BMBL) rose 2.9% after Citigroup began coverage of the online dating company with a buy rating and a $24 price target.

XPeng (XPEV) added 5.9% after the Chinese electric vehicles company reported a smaller Q4 non-GAAP net loss than analysts expected.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.