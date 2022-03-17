Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/17/2022: SIG, GIII, DG, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were edging lower pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was flat and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping by 0.58% recently.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) was over 9% higher as it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $5.01 per diluted share, up from $4.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.01.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) was rallying past 8% as it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.98 per diluted share, up from $0.30 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.65.

Dollar General (DG) reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $2.57 per diluted share, down from $2.62 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $2.58. Dollar General was recently up more than 3%.

