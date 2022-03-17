Consumer Sector Update for 03/17/2022: AMZN,GES,CDXC,SIG

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) rising 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, Amazon (AMZN) gained 2.7% after saying it closed on its $8.45 billion acquisition of film and TV studio company MGM. The deal comes after European regulators signed off on the transaction.

ChromaDex (CDXC) climbed almost 14% after a regulatory filing overnight showed CEO Robert Frost Wednesday bought 25,000 ChromaDex shares at $2.16 apiece, boosting his indirect stake in the dietary supplements company to more than 600,700 shares. He also directly holds another 872,314 shares.

Guess? (GES) rose 9.9% after the apparel firm rejected efforts by activist investors Legion Partners Asset Management to block the re-election of two board members as "irresponsible and uninformed." Guess? overnight also reported net income and sales for its Q4 ended Jan. 29, trailing analyst forecasts, and said former chief financial officer Dennis Secor would return April 1 on an interim basis, succeeding Katie Anderson, who is becoming CFO at an unnamed privately held company.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) added 7.3% after Thursday guiding its FY23 outlook above Wall Street expectations, projecting non-GAAP net income this year in a range of $12.28 to $13.00 per share on between $8.03 billion to $8.25 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, see the retail chain earning $12.25 per share, excluding one-time items, on $7.9 billion in sales during the 12 months ending next January.

