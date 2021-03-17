Consumer Sector Update for 03/17/2021: SKLZ,GRWG

Markets
Consumer stocks were nearly flat in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping less than 0.1%.

In company news, Skillz (SKLZ) slumped 12% after announcing a public offering of 32 million common shares, including 17 million shares being sold by the e-sports and mobile games company and another 15 million shares being offered by co-founders Andrew Paradise and Casey Chafkin along with several early-stage institutional and individual investors.

GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) was up fractionally announcing its purchase of the Aquarius Hydroponics garden supply center in central Massachusetts, marking the seventh acquisition by the specialty retailer so far this year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

