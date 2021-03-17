Consumer Sector Update for 03/17/2021: PDD,SKLZ,GRWG,F

Consumer stocks were broadly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was racing 1.4% higher, reversing an early decline.

In company news, Pinduoduo (PDD) dropped 6.5% after company founder Colin Huang said he was stepping down as board chairman at the Chinese e-commerce firm, effective immediately, to pursue research in the the food and life sciences sector. He will be succeeded in the post by Pinduoduo CEO Chen Lei.

Skillz (SKLZ) declined 4.6% after announcing a public offering of 32 million common shares, including 17 million shares being sold by the e-sports and mobile games company and another 15 million shares being offered by co-founders Andrew Paradise and Casey Chafkin along with several early-stage institutional and individual investors.

To the upside, GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) gained 5.1% after announcing its purchase of the Aquarius Hydroponics garden supply center in central Massachusetts, marking the seventh acquisition by the specialty retailer so far this year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ford Motor Co (F) climbed 1.3% after pricing a $2 billion private placement of 0% convertible senior notes due 2026.

