Markets
WMT

Consumer Sector Update for 03/17/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, IDEX, AMZN, SBUX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +3.53%

MCD: +0.03%

DIS: +1.60%

CVS: +2.77%

KO: Flat

Most top consumer stocks gained before markets open on Tuesday.

Consumer stocks moving on news include:

(+) Amazon.com (AMZN), which added more than 4% after announcing that it will hire 100,000 workers to support orders as COVID-19 spreads, keeping more people home and shopping online. The retailer also plans to increase its minimum wage for hourly employees by $2 per hour until the end of April.

(+) Ideanomics (IDEX), which gained more than 6% after the company said its MEG unit was awarded a new vehicle order from Beijing Silk Road Rainbow Car Rental for 5,000 full-size electric buses. The unit also secured a new vehicle order from Sichuan Shenwu Yunli Transportation Services for 2,000 heavy dump trucks.

In other sector news:

(+) McDonald's (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX) were trading higher after saying that they are temporarily stopping their dine-in services at many of their US stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple media reports said. McDonald's was fractionally higher, while Starbucks was up almost 1% during pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT MCD DIS CVS KO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular