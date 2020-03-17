Consumer Sector Update for 03/17/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, IDEX, AMZN, SBUX

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +3.53%

MCD: +0.03%

DIS: +1.60%

CVS: +2.77%

KO: Flat

Most top consumer stocks gained before markets open on Tuesday.

Consumer stocks moving on news include:

(+) Amazon.com (AMZN), which added more than 4% after announcing that it will hire 100,000 workers to support orders as COVID-19 spreads, keeping more people home and shopping online. The retailer also plans to increase its minimum wage for hourly employees by $2 per hour until the end of April.

(+) Ideanomics (IDEX), which gained more than 6% after the company said its MEG unit was awarded a new vehicle order from Beijing Silk Road Rainbow Car Rental for 5,000 full-size electric buses. The unit also secured a new vehicle order from Sichuan Shenwu Yunli Transportation Services for 2,000 heavy dump trucks.

In other sector news:

(+) McDonald's (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX) were trading higher after saying that they are temporarily stopping their dine-in services at many of their US stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple media reports said. McDonald's was fractionally higher, while Starbucks was up almost 1% during pre-bell.

