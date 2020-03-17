Consumer Sector Update for 03/17/2020: GOOS,GOOS.TO,SPWH,CHDN

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +8.81%

MCD -2.43%

DIS -1.41%

CVS +10.3%

KO +2.52%

Consumer stocks were mostly higher in afternoon trading despite the Commerce Department earlier Tuesday reporting a 0.5% drop in February retail sales, missing expectations for a 0.2% rise. At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF was climbing 6.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 2.5% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) was advancing more than 3% after the high-end winter wear company reiterated its FY20 outlook but said it would be suspending its longer-term outlook while it evaluates the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The company Tuesday also said it was closing all of its retail stores in North America and Europe through at least March 31 and also was beginning to shut down its in-house production for two weeks. Its stores in China and in Tokyo remain open but are operating on a reduced schedule.

In other sector news:

(+) Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) rose 10.4% on Tuesday after the retail chain announced its purchase of two Field & Stream stores in Crescent Springs, Ky., and Kalamazoo, Mich., from DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) for $5 million for inventory and other assets. Sportsman's will lease both properties from the sellers. The sale is expected to close later this month, subject to customary closing conditions.

(-) Churchill Downs (CHDN) declined fractionally on Tuesday after saying it would postpone the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at its flagship race track in Louisville, Ky., from its traditional first Saturday in May until Sept. 5 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The company also moved the Kentucky Oaks scheduled for May 1 to Sept. 4, subject to final approvals from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

