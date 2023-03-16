Consumer Sector Update for 03/16/2023: SIG, DBI, DG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were each recently inactive.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) was climbing past 3% as it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $5.52 per diluted share, up from $5.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.43.

Designer Brands (DBI) was up more than 5% after it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.07, down from $0.15 a year ago but still beating the forecast of a non-GAAP loss of $0.02 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Dollar General (DG) was down more than 1% after it reported fiscal Q4 net sales of $10.20 billion, up from $8.65 billion a year earlier but slightly short of the $10.24 billion estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

