Consumer Sector Update for 03/16/2023: BLNK,SIG,ASO,RTO

Consumer stocks were broadly higher later in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising less than 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 1.7%.

In company news, Blink Charging (BLNK) closed fractionally lower, giving back an earlier 9% advance, after Thursday announcing a new contract from US Postal Service to provide up to 41,500 recharger units for the Post Office's electric vehicle fleet. Financial details weren't provided.

Among advancers, Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) was 8.4% higher, earlier climbing 13% to touch a new record high of $67.70 a share, after the sporting-goods retailer beat Wall Street expectations with its Q4 net income and projected above-consensus sales for its current fiscal year ending in January.

Rentokil Initial (RTO) rose 9.7% after the pest-control company issued improved 2022 results compared the prior year, including a nearly 26% year-over-year rise in statutory revenue, and also projected a percentage increase in its 2023 per-share earnings in the mid-teens.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) rose more than 11% after the jewelry-store operator reported better-than-expected net income and sales for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 28.

