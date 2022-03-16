Consumer Sector Update for 03/16/2022: WBX, SBUX, NBEV

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) is extending its recent recovery, rising 2.4%.

New data Wednesday showed retail sales rose 0.3% in February following an upwardly revised 4.9% surge the previous month and trailing market expectations for a 0.4% increase.

In company news, Wallbox (WBX) added 8.2% after the electric vehicle charging company reported a 165% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $31.3 million and rolling past the single-analyst estimate looking for $27.9 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31. The company also is projecting at least 170% year-over-year growth in its Q1 revenue and a 145% to 190% increase in FY22 revenue over prior-year levels.

Starbucks (SBUX) climbed 5.4% after the coffeehouse chain Wednesday said CEO Kevin Johnson plans to retire April 4 and that longtime chief executive Howard Schultz would return to the post on an interim basis during the search for a permanent successor.

New Age Beverages (NBEV) was fractionally lower after late Tuesday delaying its Q4 earnings release to around March 31 while the healthy drinks distributor works to complete the Form 10-K annual report for the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.