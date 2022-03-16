Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/16/2022: SCVL, FND, LE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.4% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up more than 1%.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) was gaining over 11% in value as it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share compared with $0.26 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.48 a share.

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) was up more than 2% after saying it set a target of approximately doubling its adjusted operating income from 2021 to 2024, which represents about 25% compounded annual growth in three years.

Lands' End (LE) was slipping past 8% after it reported fiscal Q4 net earnings of $0.21 per diluted share, down from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.31.

