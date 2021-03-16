Consumer Sector Update for 03/16/2021: NBEV,KAR,KSPN

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 0.5%.

In company news, New Age Beverages (NBEV) climbed 3% after narrowing its Q4 net loss by almost 94% compared with year-ago levels, reporting a $4 million loss for the three months ended Dec. 31, while net sales grew 53% year-over-year to $90.4 million, breezing past the $85 million Street view.

KAR Auction Services (KAR) turned 1.1% lower this afternoon, reversing a small gain earlier Tuesday that followed the automobile auction company announcing a strategic investment in Ravin AI, an artificial intelligence-powered vehicle inspections company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Kaspien (KSPN) shares slumped 29% after the e-commerce company announced a $13.5 million bought-deal offering of 416,600 common shares priced at $32.50 apiece.

