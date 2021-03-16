Consumer Sector Update for 03/16/2021: FOX,FOXA,NBEV,KAR,KSPN

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 1%.

In company news, Fox (FOX,FOXA) climbed 3.7% after a regulatory filing showed Fox News Chairman Rubert Murdoch late last week purchased 500,000 of the broadcaster's shares through a series of open-market transactions priced between $41.94 to $43.01 each, with the March 12 purchases boosting his indirect stake in the broadcaster above 1.9 million shares.

New Age Beverages (NBEV) was flat in late trade after narrowing its Q4 net loss by almost 94% compared with year-ago levels.

KAR Auction Services (KAR) turned 1.2% lower this afternoon, reversing a small gain earlier Tuesday that followed the automobile auction company announcing a strategic investment in Ravin AI, an artificial intelligence-powered vehicle inspections company.

Kaspien (KSPN) shares slumped almost 29% after the e-commerce company announced a $13.5 million bought-deal offering of 416,600 common shares priced at $32.50 apiece.

