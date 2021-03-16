Consumer Sector Update for 03/16/2021: CTRN, NBEV, DBI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday's premarket trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down 0.02% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were 0.8% higher.

New Age Beverages (NBEV) was gaining over 12% as it reported a Q4 net loss of $4 million that narrowed from the $65.8 million net loss a year ago.

Designer Brands (DBI) was over 2% lower as it booked a fiscal Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.53 per share, wider than the $0.11 per share loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.68 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.