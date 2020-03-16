Consumer Sector Update for 03/16/2020: RCL, MGM, WYNN, LULU, ANF, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -7.16%

MCD: -11.05%

DIS: -10.65%

CVS: -10.30%

KO: -11.33%

Top consumer stocks were trading lower pre-market Monday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), which was slipping more than 10% after it decided to suspend all sailings of its fleet globally amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) Casinos and gaming firms, including MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN), tumbled as the companies announced property closures in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Wynn Resorts was over 18% lower and MGM was down more than 19% in recent trading.

(-) Retailers were declining amid global store closures that were put in place in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) were both slipping by over 13% recently.

