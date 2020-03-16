Consumer Sector Update for 03/16/2020: HOG,TRUE,CCL,CUK,DENN

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -6.21%

MCD -16.07%

DIS -7.53%

CVS -11.07%

KO -5.84%

Consumer stocks tumbled Monday, with the shares of casino, airline and leisure companies particularly hard hit in the market rout. Retailers also were ending broadly lower after announcing reduced store hours and selected closures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF was falling just under 6% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking nearly 12%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Harley Davison (HOG) dropped 13% after the motorcycle company late Friday said Impala Asset Management was launching a proxy contest to elect two new directors to its nine-member board. In response, the company said in preliminary proxy documents that the two candidates supported by Impala were unlikely to provide additional expertise or more diversity to the nine-member panel, explaining their respective skills "already were well represented" by the company's board slate.

In other sector news:

(-) TrueCar (TRUE) was 2% lower late Monday after the auto-sales website lowered the FY20 outlook for its ALG subsidiary to reflect economic conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The unit is now expecting to sell around 16.4 million new vehicles this year, 2.9% down from its original forecast, provided conditions begin to improve by the end of April. But if the COVID-19 crisis is longer-lasting, sales could drop by as much as 14.2% below its initial outlook, it said.

(-) Carnival (CCL,CUK) fell more than 17% after the cruise-ship company said it has borrowed the final $3 billion available under its revolving credit facility to boost its cash position and preserve financial flexibility during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has idled its global fleet. Proceeds from the six-month loan will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, according to a regulatory filing.

(-) Denny's (DENN) was down over 23% after the restaurant chain said it was terminating its stock buyback program and warned the COVID-19 pandemic likely will negatively impact its fiscal Q2 and FY20 financial results. The company also said it has secured additional funding through its revolving credit facility to bolster its financial flexibility.

