Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2023: SRAD, FRPT, HAS

March 15, 2023 — 02:34 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In company news, Sportradar Group (SRAD) retreated over 11% after the sports data company reported a Q4 net loss of 32.7 million euros, reversing a nearly 4-million-euro profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting Q4 net income of 9.4 million euros.

Freshpet (FRPT) fell 2.9% after it plans a $350 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in April 2028.

Hasbro (HAS) was 0.4% higher, recovering from earlier weakness. The company said Chief Financial Officer Deborah Thomas plans to retire.

