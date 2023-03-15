Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2023: FRPT, OTLY, HAS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down more than 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was over 2% lower recently.

Freshpet (FRPT) was down over 13% after saying it plans a private offering of $350 million of convertible senior notes due April 1, 2028.

Oatly Group (OTLY) was up by nearly 2% premarket after it reported a Q4 revenue of $195.1 million, up from $185.9 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $181.1 million.

Hasbro (HAS) said Chief Financial Officer Deborah Thomas plans to retire. Hasbro shares were down close to 2% recently.

