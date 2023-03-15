Markets
FRPT

Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2023: FRPT, OTLY, HAS, XLP, XLY

March 15, 2023 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down more than 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was over 2% lower recently.

Freshpet (FRPT) was down over 13% after saying it plans a private offering of $350 million of convertible senior notes due April 1, 2028.

Oatly Group (OTLY) was up by nearly 2% premarket after it reported a Q4 revenue of $195.1 million, up from $185.9 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $181.1 million.

Hasbro (HAS) said Chief Financial Officer Deborah Thomas plans to retire. Hasbro shares were down close to 2% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRPT
OTLY
HAS
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.