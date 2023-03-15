Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2023: APEI,SRAD,FRPT,HAS

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining 0.2%.

US retail sales slipped 0.4% during February as consumers cut back on discretionary purchases following an upwardly revised 3.2% increase for the previous month and market expectations for a 0.3% drop last month. On a year-over-year basis, retail sales were 5.4% higher in February, the Census Bureau said.

In company news, American Public Education (APEI) dropped almost 51% after the for-profit post-secondary educator reported net income and revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 trailing Wall Street expectations.

Sportradar Group (SRAD) retreated nearly 11% after the sports data company reported a Q4 net loss of 32.7 million euros ($34.3 million), reversing a nearly 4-million-euro profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting Q4 net income of 9.4 million euros.

Freshpet (FRPT) fell 1.8% after announcing plans for a $350 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in April 2028.

Hasbro (HAS) closed 0.4% higher, recovering from earlier weakness. The company said Chief Financial Officer Deborah Thomas plans to retire.

