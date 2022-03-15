Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2022: TMX,PTON,JOBY,DAL

Consumer stocks were higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 2.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 3.3%.

Data Tuesday showed same-store sales rose 12.6% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended March 12 compared with a 13.1% increase the previous week in the Redbook survey of major retailers. Month-to-date sales were up 12.8% over March 2021 levels, trailing expectations for a 13.7% gain.

In company news, Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) rose 7% after prospective merger partner Rentokil Initial said the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust review period expired without the US Justice Department raising any objections about the proposed combination of the pest-control companies. Terminix and Rentokil also agreed to extend the deadline for the companies to complete their deal until Dec. 31, according to a Terminix regulatory filing.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) was flying 8% higher after Tuesday raising its Q1 revenue forecast, now expecting revenue for the three months ending March 31 to reach 78% of its pre-pandemic revenue during the first three months of 2019, up from the carrier's prior 72% to 76% forecast range. The airline also is expecting to generate positive free cash flow during Q1.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) rose over 14% after Tuesday saying it has completed the first three parts of the Federal Aviation Administration's five-step process for a Part 135 air carrier certificate for its electric-powered vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The company is expecting to complete the FFA certification later this year and launch its aerial ridesharing business in 2024.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) climbed more than 14% after Bernstein Tuesday began coverage of the exercise equipment company with an outperform rating and a $40 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.