Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2022: CTRN, DOLE, SOVO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.46% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up by 0.96% recently.

Citi Trends (CTRN) declined by more than 7% as it reported fiscal Q4 net earnings of $1.16 per diluted share, down from $1.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $1.06.

Dole (DOLE) reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $0.14 per diluted share, down from $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.10. Dole was almost 3% higher recently.

Sovo Brands (SOVO) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, down from $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast normalized EPS of $0.11. Sovo Brands was up 2.7% recently.

