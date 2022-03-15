Markets
CTRN

Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2022: CTRN, DOLE, SOVO, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.46% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up by 0.96% recently.

Citi Trends (CTRN) declined by more than 7% as it reported fiscal Q4 net earnings of $1.16 per diluted share, down from $1.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $1.06.

Dole (DOLE) reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $0.14 per diluted share, down from $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.10. Dole was almost 3% higher recently.

Sovo Brands (SOVO) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, down from $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast normalized EPS of $0.11. Sovo Brands was up 2.7% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTRN DOLE SOVO XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular