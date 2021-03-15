Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2021: STAY, BX, XPEV, DKNG, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Monday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were up 0.15% while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were 0.12% lower in recent trading.

Extended Stay America (STAY) was climbing past 15% amid a definitive deal to be acquired by a 50/50 joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group in an all-cash transaction that values the apartment hotel chain operator at $6 billion.

XPeng (XPEV) was over 3% higher after saying it secured a RMB500 million ($76.9 million) investment from Guangdong Yuecai Investment Holdings, the investment arm of the Guangdong provincial government in China.

DraftKings (DKNG) was down more than 3% amid a planned private offering to institutional buyers of $1 billion of convertible senior notes due 2028.

