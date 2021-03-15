Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2021: RMBL,STAY,DKNG

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.6%.

In company news, RumbleOn (RMBL) rose over 55% after the recreational vehicle e-commerce company agreed to a $575.4 million merger with RideNow, consisting of $400.4 million in cash and $175 million in RumbleOn class B stock.

Extended Stay America (STAY) climbed almost 15% to its highest share price since September 2018 at $19.44 after agreeing to a $6 billion buyout offer from funds managed by Blackstone's (BX) real estate segment and the Starwood Capital Group, which will pay $19.50 per paired share in cash for the lodging chain and its ESH Hospitality real-estate investment trust.

DraftKings (DKNG) fell 1.1% after the sports wagering company announced plans for $1 billion private placement of convertible senior notes due 2028 and using the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

