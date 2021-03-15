Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2021: RMBL,STAY,DKNG

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.6%.

In company news, RumbleOn (RMBL) rose over 55% after the recreational vehicle e-commerce company agreed to a $575.4 million merger with RideNow, consisting of $400.4 million in cash and $175 million in RumbleOn class B stock.

Extended Stay America (STAY) climbed almost 15% to its highest share price since September 2018 at $19.44 after agreeing to a $6 billion buyout offer from funds managed by Blackstone's (BX) real estate segment and the Starwood Capital Group, which will pay $19.50 per paired share in cash for the lodging chain and its ESH Hospitality real-estate investment trust.

DraftKings (DKNG) fell 1.1% after the sports wagering company announced plans for $1 billion private placement of convertible senior notes due 2028 and using the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

