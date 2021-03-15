Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2021: CNK,RMBL,STAY,DKNG

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.8%.

In company news, Cinemark Holdings (CNK) rose 6.8% after this past weekend reopening its movie theaters in the greater Los Angeles region and prompting Wedbush to raise its price target for Cinemark shares by $4 to $32 apiece and reiterating its outperform rating for the stock.

Extended Stay America (STAY) climbed almost 15% to its highest share price since September 2018 at $19.44 after agreeing to a $6 billion buyout offer from funds managed by Blackstone's (BX) real estate segment and the Starwood Capital Group, which will pay $19.50 per paired share in cash for the lodging chain and its ESH Hospitality real-estate investment trust.

RumbleOn (RMBL) rose over 47% after the recreational vehicle e-commerce company agreed to a $575.4 million merger with RideNow, consisting of $400.4 million in cash and $175 million in RumbleOn class B stock.

Among decliners, DraftKings (DKNG) fell 4.5% after the sports wagering company announced plans for $1 billion private placement of convertible senior notes due 2028 and using the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.