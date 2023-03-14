Consumer Sector Update for 03/14/2023: BG,SBNY,CTVA,CVX,WPRT,WPRT.TO

Markets
Consumer stocks were broadly higher during Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.2%.

In company news, Bunge (BG) rose more than 14% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the farm and food products company would join the S&P 500 index on Wednesday, replacing the now-shuttered Signature Bank (SBNY). Bunge also was getting a boost after partnering with agri-business firm Corteva (CTVA) and Chevron (CVX) to make a lower-carbon fuel using oil from a canola hybrid.

Cvent Holding (CVT) gained almost 13% after the event marketing firm agreed to a $4.6 billion, all-cash buyout offer led by private-equity investors Blackstone (BX).

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) dropped nearly 23% after the Canadian alternative-fuels systems company reported a $0.10 per share net loss for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, reversing a $0.04 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a Q4 net loss of $0.06 per share, if comparable.

