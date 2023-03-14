Consumer Sector Update for 03/14/2023: BG, CAL, SBNY, ODP, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing 1.3%.

Bunge (BG) is set to join the S&P 500 index, replacing Signature Bank (SBNY), on March 15. Bunge was gaining over 9% in value recently.

Caleres (CAL) was 0.3% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per diluted share, down from $0.91 a year earlier. Four of five analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.65.

ODP (ODP) was inactive pre-bell after saying it has agreed to repurchase 2 million of its common shares from HG Vora Special Opportunities Master Fund at $44.55 per share for a total of about $89.1 million.

