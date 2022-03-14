Consumer Sector Update for 03/14/2022: NLSN,ASO,KRA,GSMG,ELMS

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.8%.

In company news, Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) rallied Monday, climbing as much as 47%, after The Wall Street Journal said a group of private-equity firms were pursuing a potential buyout of the media analytics company in a deal that could fetch $15 billion, including debt. The suitors, which includes Elliott Management, also were working with several banks to help fund the transaction and could complete their offer within weeks, people familiar with the matter told the newspaper. Nielsen shares were 31% higher in late trade.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings (GSMG) rose 9.2% after the Chinese advertising agency Monday said it received a non-binding buyout proposal from CEO Bing Zhang, who is offering to acquire the 72% of the company's outstanding shares he does not already own for $1.27 per share, representing a 44% premium to Friday's closing price. Glory Star has created a special board committee to review the offer.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) added 8.8% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Friday said the retailer will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index beginning with the start of Wednesday's regular session, replacing chemicals manufacturer Kraton (KRA).

To the downside, Electric Last Mile (ELMS) tumbled 49% after the electric vehicle company late Friday said the US Securities and Exchange Commission, through its division of enforcement, started an investigation into the company's activities, including a September 2021 order for at least 6,000 of it Urban Delivery vehicles, the Feb. 1 resignation of former CEO James Taylor and the subsequent cancellation of his consultation contract with Electric Last Mile. The company was cooperating with the probe, it said.

