Consumer Sector Update for 03/14/2022: FXLV, ASO, JD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up by 0.52%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing by 0.33%.

F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) was gaining more than 3% in value after it reported a Q4 net profit of $14.8 million, swinging from a loss of $32.8 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $16.9 million.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index on Wednesday, S&P (SPGI) Dow Jones Indices said in a statement. Academy Sports and Outdoors was recently up more than 6%.

JD.com's (JD) JD Logistics unit entered a series of agreements for the proposed acquisition of Deppon Logistics, a logistics company based in China. JD.com was more 7% lower in recent premarket activity.

