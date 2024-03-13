Consumer Sector Update for 03/13/2024: WSM, DLTR, WOOF

Consumer stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both adding 0.2%.

In corporate news, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) shares surged 19%. Fiscal Q4 results surpassed expectations despite a challenging home furnishings market, while the share repurchase program was expanded, and the quarterly dividend got a boost.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) posted a surprise Q4 net loss, weighed down by charges related to a review of its stores portfolio, and the company issued a downbeat profit outlook for the current three-month period. Its shares tumbled 14%.

Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 revenue, while the pet store chain announced a search for a new chief executive officer after Ron Coughlin stepped down. Its shares dropped 2.1%.

