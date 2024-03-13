Consumer Sector Update for 03/13/2024: MCD, WSM, DLTR, IHG

Consumer stocks edged up late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.1%.

In corporate news, McDonald's (MCD) shares dropped 3.7%. Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden said Wednesday that the fast food giant expects Q1 international developmental licensed segment sales to be slightly lower than the previous quarter due to the war in the Middle East and "challenges" in China.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) shares surged 17%. Fiscal Q4 results surpassed expectations despite a challenging home furnishings market, while the share repurchase program was expanded, and the quarterly dividend got a boost.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) posted a surprise Q4 net loss, weighed down by charges related to a review of its store portfolio. The company issued a downbeat profit outlook for the current three-month period. Its shares tumbled 14%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) dropped 1.5% as Jefferies downgraded the company to hold from buy.

