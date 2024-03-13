Consumer Sector Update for 03/13/2024: DLTR, BIRD, SKIN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining by 0.3%.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) was down nearly 14% after it issued fiscal Q1 earnings per share guidance that missed consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Dollar Tree also said it plans to close about 600 Family Dollar stores in H1 of the current fiscal year.

Allbirds (BIRD) was more than 15% lower after it reported a wider Q4 loss as net revenue declined during the period.

Beauty Health (SKIN) was rallying 21% after it reported a Q4 net loss and net sales that topped consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

