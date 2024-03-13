News & Insights

Markets
DLTR

Consumer Sector Update for 03/13/2024: DLTR, BIRD, SKIN, XLP, XLY

March 13, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining by 0.3%.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) was down nearly 14% after it issued fiscal Q1 earnings per share guidance that missed consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Dollar Tree also said it plans to close about 600 Family Dollar stores in H1 of the current fiscal year.

Allbirds (BIRD) was more than 15% lower after it reported a wider Q4 loss as net revenue declined during the period.

Beauty Health (SKIN) was rallying 21% after it reported a Q4 net loss and net sales that topped consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR
BIRD
SKIN
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.