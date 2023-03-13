Consumer Sector Update for 03/13/2023: RLX,XXII,KUKE

Consumer stocks were mostly higher in Monday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 1.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 0.7%.

In company news, RLX Technology (RLX) rose more than 7% after Citigroup increased its price target for the Chinese e-vapor products company by $0.55 to $3.15 and reiterated its buy stock rating.

22nd Century Group (XXII) declined 1.1% after the cigarette seller late Friday filed a shelf registration statement for the sale of up to $250 million of its securities from time to time.

Kuke Music Holding (KUKE) fell 3.8% after announcing the purchase of a 49% stake in classical music Web 3.0 platform KOLO.Market, with an option to acquire the remaining 51%. Financial terms were not disclosed.

